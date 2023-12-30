SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist and a passenger rider were both critically injured Friday after a collision in Otay Mesa, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 25-year-old man driving a Dodge Charger was stopped for a red light on the eastbound State Route 905 off-ramp to Britannia Boulevard around 7:23 a.m.

At that same time, a 27-year-old man was riding aN Italika FT 150 motorcycle southbound on Britannia Boulevard, police explained.

The Charger reportedly entered the intersection on the green traffic control signal light and was making a left turn onto northbound Britannia Boulevard when the motorcycle entered the intersection against the red light, said SDPD.

Ultimately, the motorcycle collided with the left side of the Charger. The motorcycle rider and his passenger, a 29-year-olD man, were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital with critical injuries.

According to authorities, the driver of the Charger was not injured during the incident.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded and is handling the investigation. Alcohol was not determined to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information related to this crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.