SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed two people Sunday on Interstate 15.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified one of the victims as 29-year-old Courteney Taylor of San Marcos. A GoFundMe set up by the victim’s sister also identified the second victim as Courtney’s daughter, Amaya Taylor. The family member said on the fundraising website that the mother and daughter were driving back from Temecula after spending their Sunday in the sunshine.

Authorities say 23-year-old Erick Arambula was driving a black Toyota Tacoma on the northbound lanes of Old Highway 395 when he veered onto the right shoulder, slammed into a chainlink fence and went down an embankment that ended in a head-on collision with a black Kia Forte and white Tesla 3 in the southbound lanes.

CHP said Arambula suffered major injuries and the Tesla driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Arambula was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“Anytime we are dealing with fatalities whether it’s children or adults, it can be very difficult,” CHP PIO Hunter Gerber said. “It’s always heartfelt, any time, any loss of life impacts us all. There’s not much we can say that will bring any sort of closure but we want to help at least do our part.”

The GoFundMe page garnered more than $20,000 in donations in fewer than 24 hours.

A message added on the GoFundMe Tuesday afternoon reads:

“Thank you all so much for your generosity and well wishes. Courteney and Amaya loved to help. I am currently looking for non-profit organizations that support single mothers and women/girls of Afghanistan and Iran that we can continue fundraising for. Amaya was half Afghan, and Courteney was passionate about the rights and well-being of persecuted people around the world.”