Moped driver seriously hurt in collision with car in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 27-year-old man riding a moped was hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries after colliding with a sedan in Mission Valley, police said.

The crash happened at 10:21 a.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of westbound Friars Road, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander.

A 30-year-old man driving a Honda Civic was exiting his apartment complex parking lot driving southbound onto Friars Road when the moped entered the intersection against a red light and the two vehicles collided, police said.

The moped driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic division officers were handling the investigation.

