VISTA, Calif. — The mother of the two adolescents killed after being struck by a vehicle on eastbound SR-78 Sunday night was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection to the crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

Sandra Ortiz, 33, was identified as the mother of the two minors, a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Around 6:12 p.m., authorities received a call that the two had been hit on the highway just east of the Mar Vista Drive exit. According to CHP, the minors got out of the vehicle after Ortiz, who was driving, pulled her GMC SUV onto the right shoulder of the road.

CHP said the adolescents walked into oncoming traffic, where they were struck by a Nissan sedan in the #3 lane. The two were later pronounced dead on the scene by authorities.

The driver of the Nissan, a 41-year-old woman, did not report any injuries in the collision and remained on scene.

Details about what led up to the collision remain under investigation by CHP. Initial reports from the Vista Fire Department, who also responded to the crash, indicated that a loose suitcase from the top of the car is possibly what prompted the two minors to exit the vehicle.

According to CHP, Ortiz was subsequently taken into custody by law enforcement. She faces charges of driving under the influence, gross vehicular manslaughter and child endangerment.

Roadways near the crash were impacted for about four hours Sunday while authorities conducted their on-scene investigation. By 9:30 p.m., all lanes had been reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing by CHP. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.