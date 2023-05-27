Authorities at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in Mission Beach on May 27, 2023. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — A two-vehicle crash Saturday prompted a road closure in Mission Beach, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 4:15 p.m. at 1000 West Mission Bay Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

As of 5:01 p.m., Eastbound West Mission Bay Drive, between Mission Boulevard to the Ingraham Street connector, will be closed for several hours due to the crash involving a vehicle and motorcyclist, police said.

Authorities did not say who was hurt, but did confirm there were “serious injuries.”

“At this time, Westbound West Mission Bay Drive remains open, however traffic is severely impacted,” SDPD tweeted.

Check back for updates on this developing story.