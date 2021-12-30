Military family seeking treatment crashes Tesla into barrier at Naval Medical Center

A Tesla driven by a military family is shown on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 after it crashed into a security barrier at the entrance to Naval Medical Center San Diego. (SkyFOX)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A military family seeking medical treatment for their son crashed their car into a security barrier at the entrance to Naval Medical Center San Diego Thursday.

The incident was first reported just before 5 p.m. at the entrance gate on Bob Wilson Drive, said Krishna Jackson, the Naval Base San Diego public affairs officer.

The Tesla drove through the gate but the driver didn’t stop to check in. Security then erected a barrier, which the Tesla crashed into.

It was unclear if the occupants were injured.

“I’d imagine they’re pretty shook up,” Jackson said.

Jackson couldn’t disclose the boy’s medical situation, but said he received treatment at the hospital.

Military authorities are investigating the incident, Jackson said.

