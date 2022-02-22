Mercedes driver crashes into tree; DUI suspected

SAN DIEGO — A man and his passenger were injured Monday evening in a crash near Mission Bay, and DUI appears to have been a factor, police said.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was driving his 2004 Mercedes-Benz eastbound in the 200 block of SeaWorld Drive when he missed a curve, driving off the road and hitting a tree, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said in a news release.

The 28-year-old male passenger lost consciousness and was still unconscious several hours after the crash, Buttle said. He also suffered a broken leg. The driver suffered a broken foot. Both occupants were taken to a hospital.

The department’s traffic division was investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.