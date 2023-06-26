ENCINITAS, Calif. — The community is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old killed in a bike versus car crash in Encinitas.

Drivers won’t be able to miss the touching tribute to Brodee Champlain-Kingman on the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Fe. Loved ones left behind his photo and flowers near the very intersection where he lost his young life.

“My heart goes out to him and his family and everybody else,” Encinitas resident Nicole Smith said.

Deputies say just before 6 p.m. Thursday he was riding northbound on South El Camino Real when he changed lanes into the path of a work van, causing a collision. Now, some in the community are raising the alarm over the dangers of e-bikes.

“I do worry about them,” Smith said.

Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz is planning to call for an Emergency Declaration over e-bike safety concerns at the next city meeting on Wednesday — a similar move the City of Carlsbad made last year.

“E-bikes are essentially, you know, motorcycles, mini-bikes, they are motorized vehicles that have the ability to go at speeds that are great enough to cause significant injury to the rider and people that they collide with,” Kranz said.

He says the city must do more community outreach and education for parents and kids to stay safe.

Meanwhile, San Dieguito High School Academy is holding a candlelight vigil for Brodee saying “he was an amazing son, brother and friend.”

Loved ones are raising funds on GoFundMe to pay for the medical, funeral and therapy expenses for the family.

“I can’t imagine the pain the family is experiencing right now and the friends of that young man,” Kranz said.