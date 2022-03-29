CARLSBAD, Calif. – A 24-year-old United States Marine has been identified as a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Carlsbad over the weekend, officials said.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Jerry Jadiel Cottobaez was an active U.S. Marine who lived in Oceanside at the time of his death.

Lt. Jason Jackowski with Carlsbad Police Department said the man lost control of his motorcycle on Carlsbad Boulevard around 2:37 p.m. Saturday and crashed near Solamar Drive. At the time of the incident, Cottobaez is believed to have been traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour, Jackowski said.

Cottobaez was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During the collision, the motorcycle’s gas tank became dislodged and started a small vegetation fire, which was put out by Carlsbad Fire Department.

The investigation remains under investigation by Carlsbad police.