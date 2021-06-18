20-year-old’s truck flips into canal after getting rear-ended on freeway

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his pickup overturned down a canal after being struck from behind by a minivan on Interstate 8 in El Cajon, authorities said Friday.

The crash happened about 4:50 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-8 near First Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy said.

A 64-year-old Boulevard man driving a 1994 Chevrolet Astrovan failed to slow down when drivers in front of him braked and the minivan hit the back of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by a 20-year-old El Cajon man, Christy said.

The impact caused the pickup to travel northwest off the roadway, then through a perimeter fence and down into a concrete flood canal, where it came to a rest on its roof, the officer said.

The pickup driver was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries, Christy said. The minivan driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Christy said.

