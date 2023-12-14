SAN DIEGO — Two people were taken into custody Thursday after a police pursuit ended in a crash in the South Bay, authorities said.

Around 3:13 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near Las Americas Premium Outlets for a possible call of a grand theft vehicle, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed to FOX 5.

A pursuit then ensued on Interstate 5 north, police said. The chase came to a stop when the suspect vehicle crashed into a tree near Coronado Avenue and Outer Road in the Palm City neighborhood.

A man and a woman were taken into custody following the crash, according to authorities.

There were no injuries reported.