Man, woman hit by Jeep in Mountain View area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 59-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries and a man suffered minor injuries when they were struck by an SUV while crossing a Mountain View intersection, police said Thursday.

The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of National Avenue and South 43rd Street, west of Interstate 805, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victims were crossing National Avenue northbound in a crosswalk when they were struck by a 2016 Jeep SUV that was making a left turn onto National Avenue from 43rd Street, Martinez said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a skull fracture and a brain bleed — injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Martinez said. The man, whose age was not immediately available, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Jeep driver remained at the scene, but no details about the driver were immediately available.

