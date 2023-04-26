SAN DIEGO — Authorities publicly identified the man suspected of advancing towards a California Highway Patrol officer with a knife on Interstate 805, prompting the officer to shoot him.

Around 7:48 a.m. Monday, a CHP officer was conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder of northbound I-805 at Imperial Avenue, Sgt. Brian Pennings said. While the officer was walking back to his patrol car, he saw that a man had pulled a vehicle up behind him.

According to CHP, the man was 28-year-old Jose Murillo Jr., who exited his vehicle and began approaching the officer with a knife in hand.

“Despite numerous verbal commands to the suspect, the suspect failed to stop, failed to drop the weapon and continued to charge towards the officer,” Pennings said. “This resulted in the officer unfortunately having to use his weapon to stop forward progress.”

Murillo was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to CHP, Murillo is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

The officer, who CHP said was a five-year veteran with the agency, was not injured in the incident.

The shooting prompted northbound I-805 to close for several hours, heavily impacting the Monday morning commute.

CHP has requested public assistance from any drivers who have any dash cam footage or a recording taken from 7:45-7:50 a.m. on April 24 of I-805 at Imperial Avenue.

Anyone with footage was asked to contact Investigator Wirth with CHP’s Major Crimes Unit at 858-944-6300.