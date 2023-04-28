Authorities close multiple lanes after a fatal crash on State Route 15 in the Kensignton area on July 27, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday evening on State Route 15 in the Kensington area, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on SR-15 northbound, located south of Adams Avenue, Officer Samuel Mendoza with the California Highway Patrol said in a release Friday.

According to law enforcement, the pedestrian was within the freeway’s traffic lanes when a 57-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the man.

The pedestrian died at the scene due to his injuries while the driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, Mendoza said.

The crash prompted multiple lanes to be closed for about two hours.

It is unknown at this time if the pedestrian or the driver of the Chevrolet were under the influence.