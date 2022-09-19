SAN DIEGO — A man who was walking on the freeway early Sunday morning was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver, California Highway Patrol announced.

The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 15, north of Miramar Road, when a 23-year-old man driving a Lexus sedan hit the man walking on the freeway lanes, CHP Public Information Officer Jesse Matias said in a news release.

The man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to CHP. His identity has not yet been publicly released.

The driver of the Lexus remained at the scene while officials investigated the incident, Matias said. He was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. His identity was not released by police.

The sequence of events that led to the crash are still under investigation, CHP said.