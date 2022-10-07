SAN DIEGO — A man who was walking on the freeway Thursday night was killed after being hit by a truck and several other passing vehicles, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on westbound Interstate 8, west of Mission Road, when a 71-year-old man driving a Nissan pickup truck struck the pedestrian walking in the traffic lanes, CHP Public Information Officer Jesse Matias said in a news release.

Several other vehicles hit the pedestrian after the Nissan truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to CHP.

The driver of the Nissan truck remained on the scene after the crash and police say he is not suspected to have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Several lanes of westbound I-8 were closed for about five hours while officials investigated the scene of the deadly collision, Matias said.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation and the name of the man who was killed has not yet been publicly identified.