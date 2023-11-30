CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 41-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing his mother-in-law at a South Bay home is dead after leading police on a pursuit and crashing into a freeway divider, according to police.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called about a stabbing in the 1500 block of Yanonali Avenue in Chula Vista, police said in a release. When authorities arrived, they attempted to stop a car that was leaving. When the vehicle did not pull over, police began chasing the driver.

Officers entered the home and found the man’s 69-year-old mother-in-law had been stabbed, police said. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she died.

Police also found the man’s 42-year-old wife with cuts on her arm. She was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the driver led police on a chase for 25 minutes before crashing into a divider on the northbound Interstate 805 and Interstate 8 interchange in San Diego, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“Observations by the officers indicate the collision appeared to be intentional,” police said.

Police were still investigating what prompted the man to allegedly carry out the stabbing. Authorities have not released the names of the suspect, his mother-in-law or his wife.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.