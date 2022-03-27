SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was taken into custody Sunday after colliding with a bicyclist, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 4:43 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of N. Mountain View Drive in the Normal Heights area, according to San Diego police. The driver allegedly struck the north curb line of the roadway before hitting a utility pole and continuing westbound.

From there, the driver is believed to have struck the bicyclist from behind, causing them to be ejected from the bike.

Police say the 61-year-old bicyclist sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver also was taken to the hospital for complaints of pain and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. His name was not disclosed.

The matter remains under investigation by investigators from SDPD’s Traffic Division.