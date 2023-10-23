SAN DIEGO — A man died Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, according to law enforcement.

The collision occurred around 8:29 p.m. on I-5 northbound, located south of State Route 163, Salvador Castro with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday.

Authorities say a Nissan Altima was blocking the middle lanes of I-5 northbound when a Nissan Versa crashed into it, leaving the Versa disabled with no lights on between the left two lanes facing east.

Following the crash, the four people inside the Versa got out of the vehicle and stood in the traffic lanes, Castro said. That’s when a white BMW 428i sedan slammed into the Versa, resulting in two of the occupants standing in the lanes to be struck.

Both victims suffered major injuries and were taken to a local hospital, where one of them, a 37-year-old Mexican national, died, CHP confirmed. His identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.

First responders shut down I-5 northbound lanes for about two hours.

Authorities do not suspect driving under the influence as a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the CHP San Diego Area at (858) 293-6000.