SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking in the Midtown neighborhood Saturday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 63-year-old man was walking across the 3500 block of Kettner Boulevard around 1:23 a.m. and was not in a marked crosswalk.

At that same time, authorities say a 68-year-old man was driving a 2015 Honda C-RV southbound on 3500 Kettner Boulevard. The pedestrian stepped directly into the path of the Honda and was struck by the vehicle, according to SDPD.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

SDPD Traffic Division units responded and are investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.