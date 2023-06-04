SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the Gaslamp Quarter on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident occurred around 12:36 a.m. when a 54-year-old man was driving a 2023 GMC Yukon northbound on 800 5th Ave. and was approaching 500 E St.

At that same time, authorities say a 27-year-old man on foot was crossing from east to west in the south crosswalk against the red hand, SDPS explained. Police say the pedestrian walked into the path of the vehicle and was struck.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a life-threatening brain bleed, officials said.

SDPS traffic units responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation into the collision. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.