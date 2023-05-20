VISTA, Calif. — A man was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Vista Saturday, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred around midnight when two men were shot at by a suspect in a gold or silver Honda Accord while walking on the 300 block of Vista Village Drive, authorities said,

According to the sheriff’s department, one of the victims was struck by the gunfire and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

There is no further suspect information available at this time. A motive for the drive-by shooting is also undetermined.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.