OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 28-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Oceanside, authorities said.



The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. between Redondo and Luna Drive, where police closed the area for several hours as they investigated the hit-and-run crash, the Oceanside Police Department stated in a news release.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital, where his injuries were listed as critical, according to police.

Authorities believe the vehicle involved is a 2006-2009 Blue Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Paul at 760-435-4431.

Check back for updates on this developing story.