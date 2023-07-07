A man was struck by a vehicle in North Park Friday, July, 7, 2023, police say.

SAN DIEGO — A man was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the North Park neighborhood Friday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 47-year-old man was searching through trash cans on the south side of 2900 Juniper St. shortly before 2 a.m. at the time of the incident.

It was reported by police that a vehicle traveling eastbound on 2900 Juniper St. collided with the pedestrian. SDPD says the driver of vehicle fled scene following the collision.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

At this time there is no description of the suspect vehicle or driver.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded and is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.