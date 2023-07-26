Blue lights of a police car at the scene of an accident

SAN DIEGO — A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his e-bike into the back of a parked car in the Shelltown neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 32-year-old man was riding a black e-bike eastbound on the 4200 block of Nordica Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. when he collided with the left rear bumper of a legally parked vehicle.

The e-bike rider struck an unoccupied white 2006 Ford F-150, which was parked on the south curb line of the roadway, police said.

The man was ejected from the e-bike and sustained serious injuries, according to SDPD. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded and is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.