Man seriously hurt when car crashes into street sweeper

SAN DIEGO — A crash between a street sweeper and car early Tuesday left one driver seriously hurt in the Allied Gardens neighborhood, police said.

The collision was reported around 5 a.m. at 7300 Mission Gorge Road, according to the San Diego Police Department Watch Commander’s log.

Authorities said a 34-year-old man was driving westbound on Mission Gorge Road when his vehicle crashed into the back of the street sweeper. According to the SDPD, the driver of the car did not see the street sweeper.

The 52-year-old man driving the street sweeper suffered a broken sternum, fractured ribs and internal injuries that will require surgery, police said. The SDPD did not report an injury for the 34-year-old man.

Traffic Investigations responded to the incident, saying alcohol was not a factor.