SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — A man died Saturday when he fell from his electric bicycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Solana Beach, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said around 12:33 p.m. a 65-year-old man was riding his newly purchased e-bike for the first time traveling northbound on Highway 101 from Lomas Santa Fe.

As he was riding in the bicycle lane, authorities said the rider attempted to get around a slower bicyclist traveling in the same direction. His e-bike then began to wobble, causing the victim to fall into the nearest lane of traffic and colliding with a slow-moving Dodge truck.

First responders arrived on scene, but the man had to be transported to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, where he died from his injuries.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the truck remained at the scene and believe drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team is assisting traffic deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.