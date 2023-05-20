SAN DIEGO — A man lying in the road was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in the Rolando Village neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 4:56 a.m. in the 6300 block of El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego Police Officer David O’Brien said in news release.

The 42-year-old man was walking southbound on El Cajon Boulevard when for unknown reasons he laid down in the road, according to authorities. He was then struck by a vehicle in the number one lane, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped and assisted the pedestrian out of the road. The driver then fled the scene,” O’Brien said.

There is no description of the vehicle or driver at this time.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.