LA MESA, Calif. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 8 Tuesday, said California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 8:38 a.m. when a 38-year-old San Diego man was reportedly traveling on foot in the far right lane of eastbound I-8, east of Baltimore Drive, CHP explained.

While the pedestrian was walking, authorities say a 66-year-old San Diego woman was driving a white 2004 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on I-8 in the same lane.

When approaching the pedestrian, CHP says the Chevrolet driver was not able to avoid the man and struck him. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Grossmont Hospital with minor injuries.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash for the driver of the Chevrolet, CHP said. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Officer Jared Grieshaber at (619) 401-2000.