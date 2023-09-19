SAN DIEGO — A man was hit and killed Sunday night while walking on Interstate 5 near downtown San Diego, California Highway Patrol said.

Around 8:40 p.m., the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of I-5, north of state Route 163, when he was hit by a Nissan Altima, CHP said in a news release.

The man died at the scene. The driver, a 26-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The left two lanes of southbound I-5 were closed for about an hour and a half while CHP conducted their investigation.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine whether the pedestrian, who has not been publicly identified, was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.