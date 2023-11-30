CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista Monday night, said California Highway Patrol.

Around 10:36 p.m., a Honda Civic was stalled in the southbound traffic lanes of I-5, north of Palomar Street. According to CHP, the Honda was struck by several vehicles.

During the crash the driver of the Honda — a 39-year-old man from Chicago, Illinois — was reportedly standing in traffic lanes when he was also struck, authorities explained.

As a result of the crash, CHP said the man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

All involved parties stopped, remained on scene, and cooperated with the investigation, CHP confirmed. Alcohol/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The three left lanes of I-5 southbound, north of Palomar Street, were closed for about 4 hours to facilitate the investigation.

The cause of this crash, and sequence of events remain under investigation by the CHP San Diego Area. Anyone who witnessed this fatal incident is encouraged to contact investigators at (858) 293-6000.