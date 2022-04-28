CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 65-year-old man attending to his disabled car Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad was killed in a crash by a driver suspected of being under the influence, according to authorities.

Around 11:17 p.m., a 51-year-old was driving his red Honda Accord in the fourth southbound lane of I-5, located north of Cannon Road, when for unknown reasons veered into the right shoulder where a disabled gray Ford Explorer was located, California Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber stated in a press release Thursday.

The driver of the Accord then crashed into the rear of the Ford Explorer, which caused the Explorer to collide with the 65-year-old man of Sun City, California, who was standing outside of his vehicle, Gerber said. He was confirmed dead when paramedics arrived on scene.

Douglas Payne, of Carlsbad, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, authorities said.

Traffic was impacted until around 2 a.m. as law enforcement investigated the area.

If anyone has witnessed this incident, they are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at 760-643-3400.