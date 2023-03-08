SAN DIEGO –Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision Sunday in the Chollas View neighborhood.

The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office said Fidel Gallardo, a 63-year-old Lemon Grove resident, was driving a Nissan sedan westbound within the 4500 block of Market Street when for unknown reasons he swerved into the eastbound lanes of traffic and collided with a Lexus SUV.

Officials say responding paramedics transported the man, who was unresponsive, to the Scripps Mercy Hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, the medical examiner’s office said Gallardo was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The cause of Gallardo’s death was listed as blunt force injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, 61, and a passenger were reportedly unharmed in crash, officials said.

Market Street was closed for several hours between 45th Street and 47th Street while authorities investigated the scene.