SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Thursday after a two-vehicle crash in the Serra Mesa neighborhood, officials confirmed.

The collision happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area near Murray Ridge Road and Mission Center Road, City of San Diego spokesperson José Ysea said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 53-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on Mission Center Road when he lost control of the vehicle and spun into the southbound lane. At that time, a 31-year-old man driving a Land Rover LR3 in the southbound lane collided with the truck.

Emergency crews attempted CPR on driver of the Chevrolet, who was found unconscious and not breathing. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials said.

The Land Rover driver was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries suffered from the crash, Ysea said.

The circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation by SDPD’s Traffic Division. The identity of the man who was killed has not yet been publicly released.