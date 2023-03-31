SAN DIEGO — A man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash last week has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office, 53-year-old Spencer Ross, a San Diego resident, was driving his Chevrolet pick-up truck northbound in the 8100 block of Mission Center Road in the Serra Mesa neighborhood when he lost control of his vehicle.

Officials say Ross collided with a Land Rover SUV traveling southbound along the same roadway and first-responders found him unconscious.

Despite lifesaving attempts, the medical examiner’s office confirmed Ross was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, officials said.

The circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation by the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division.