NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A man that was killed in a crash during a police pursuit in South Bay last week has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, 26-year-old Cristian Santizo, a National City resident, was the sole occupant driving a Toyota sedan when officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on National City Boulevard around midnight on May 12.

Authorities say Santizo failed to yield and continued to travel southbound, prompting them to initiate a pursuit.

For unknown reasons, the man appeared to lose control of his vehicle prior to traveling westbound from the roadway, the medical examiner’s office said. Officials say he then collided with parked vehicles, a sign at a car dealership as well as traffic standards.

The vehicle returned to the southbound lanes and Santizo was ejected from the vehicle to a landscaped center divider, said the medical examiner’s office. Responding paramedics contacted the man who they say was unresponsive and confirmed his death at the scene, which officials say was caused by blunt force injuries of the head and torso.