A California Highway Patrol logo is seen on the door of an officer’s vehicle. (Photo credit to California Highway Patrol)

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 15, said the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 5:10 a.m. when a 48-year-old man from Riverside was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck in the southbound lanes of I-15, just north of Gopher Canyon Road, authorities said.

For reasons unknown, CHP says the pickup truck veered from the southbound lanes of traffic, went off the roadway and overturned.

A 24-year-old passenger, a man from Moreno Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck did not report any injuries.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released at this time.

CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the fatal collision.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.