A California Highway Patrol logo is seen on the door of an officer’s vehicle. (Photo credit to California Highway Patrol)

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed in a rollover crash near Palomar Mountain on Monday, said the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:45 p.m., authorities say a 24-year-old Valley Center resident was driving a Mazda MPV westbound on SR-76, east of South Grade Road in unincorporated San Diego County. For reasons still under investigation, the driver veered off the roadway and overturned multiple times, CHP said.

The man was life flighted to a local hospital, where officials say he later died from his injuries.

CHP says the roadway was affected until around 7:30 p.m. while authorities investigated the scene of the crash.

According to officials, alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor that contributed to the cause of this collision.

CHP has encouraged anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.

The investigation is ongoing and identity of the deceased individual has not been released at this time.