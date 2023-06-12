JULIAN, Calif. — A man was killed Friday after he lost control and crashed his truck near Julian, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. when a 61-year-old man was driving his Chevrolet SSR northbound on Great Southern Overland Stage Route, south of state Route 78. While navigating a left curve in the road, the driver lost control of the truck, veering right and traveling off the paved portion of the road, CHP Public Information Officer Jared Grieshaber said in a news release.

The driver then veered left across both lanes of traffic and the vehicle overturned, prompting the driver and his passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The passenger, a 56-year-old woman, suffered major injuries and was transported to Desert Regional Hospital by Mercy Air.

Both the driver and the passenger were not properly restrained in the vehicle, CHP said.

The incident remains under investigation and it is not yet known whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The identity of the man who died in the crash has not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.