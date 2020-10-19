Man killed when car shears hydrant, overturns in ditch

A man was found dead early Monday at the scene of a rollover crash in rural eastern San Diego County, authorities said.

Around 5:30 a.m., a car crashed into a fire hydrant in the 4400 block of Dehesa Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle in a nearby ditch, Cal Fire captain Ed Mcormon said. A man, described only as middle-aged, was declared dead at the scene, Mcormon said.

The white car had landed on its roof and parts of the mangled vehicle were strewn across nearby brush.

California Highway Patrol investigators were working to determine what caused the crash.