SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed Thursday in a crash involving a semi-truck in Otay Mesa, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 37-year-old man was driving a semi tractor trailer eastbound on the 6900 block of Otay Mesa Road around 6:42 p.m. The man stopped at a red light at the intersection with Cactus Road in the eastbound right lane.

At that same time, police say another man was driving a 2016 Chevy Malibu in the eastbound right lane behind the semi-truck. The light turned green and the semi-truck proceeded forward into the intersection.

SDPD said the semi-truck was then struck from behind by the Chevy, and the rear of the trailer penetrated the Chevy’s windshield.

The driver of the Chevy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

It’s unknown at this time if DUI was a factor in this crash. SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.