Editors note: This story has been edited to reflect an update by CHP. The deceased individual in this incident is a female.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A driver was killed in a North County crash on Wednesday morning, said the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:15 a.m., a 20-year-old woman from Sacramento County was driving a Nissan Altima in the #3 lane of northbound Interstate 5, south of Oceanside Boulevard, when for unknow reasons she veered across the northbound lanes of traffic.

Officials say she then went down an embankment and the vehicle rolled over.

CHP, the Oceanside Police Department and Oceanside Fire paramedics responded to the scene to assist the driver, however, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

CHP has encouraged anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.