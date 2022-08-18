CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — A 27-year-old driver killed in a July pickup truck crash in North County was identified Thursday, county medical officials said.

On July 28 around 4 p.m., James Ray Allen II, of Ramona, was traveling northbound at 12200 Carmel Country Road in Carmel Valley when his pickup truck, for reasons unknown, went up the center divider and hit a tree, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

The impact of the collision caused the truck to flip several times, landing on top of the victim after he was ejected from the vehicle, San Diego police said.

Ray Allen II was pronounced dead when first responders arrived on scene.