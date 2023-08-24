SAN MARCOS, Calif. — One person was killed Thursday following a two-vehicle crash in North County, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Deer Springs Road, west of Mesa Rock Road in unincorporated San Marcos.

A 23-year-old man was driving a BMW 330ci in the eastbound lane of Deer Springs Road and a 61-year-old man was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the westbound lane, CHP Public Information Officer Hunter Gerber said in a news release.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the BMW crossed over the solid double yellow line, directly in the path of the Toyota promoting the vehicles to crash, CHP said.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while the Toyota driver was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries, according to Gerber.

The roadway was affected by the collision until about 8:15 a.m. while CHP conducted their on-scene investigation of the crash.

Drug and alcohol are not suspected to have played a factor in the crash, officials said.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact CHP’s Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.