SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday night after colliding with a car in San Diego, according to police.

Officer David O’Brien, of the San Diego Police Department, said the incident happened around 7:19 p.m. on the 300 block of Dennery Road in the Ocean Crest neighborhood.

As the 33-year-old man was riding his black BMW motorcycle eastbound on Dennery Road, police say he made a left turn from the northbound lane of 400 Island Breeze to westbound 300 Dennery Road, crashing into a Dodge Charger that was making a left turn. The motorcyclist was ejected off of the motorcycle and declared dead at the scene.

The driver, 35, and passenger of the Dodge were not injured, O’Brien confirmed.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash as the investigation remains ongoing.