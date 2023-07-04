SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday on state Route 76 near the La Jolla Reservation has been identified, medical officials said.

Jorge Villa, 33, of Temecula, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. on SR-76 in Pauma Valley. According to California Highway Patrol, Villa was on a Yamaha motorcycle traveling westbound on SR-76 and Sengme Oaks Road when he attempted to pass a pickup truck and made contact with the driver side, causing the biker to lose control and strike a tree.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle as a result of the crash, CHP said. Villa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and CHP asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact their Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.