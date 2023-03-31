A man was killed Thursday after crashing his motorcycle in the Otay Mesa West, police said.

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Thursday after crashing his motorcycle in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a man, whose age is unknown, was riding his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Palm Avenue at a high rate of speed shortly before 7 p.m. at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, an 89-year-old woman was driving her 2017 Toyota Corolla westbound on Palm Avenue and made a left turn onto southbound Hawaii Avenue on a green light, said police.

Authorities say the motorcyclist failed to stop for the red light and struck the Corolla broadside.

SDPD says the man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash.