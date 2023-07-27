SAN DIEGO — A man sustained fatal injuries in a Wednesday night crash in Mira Mesa, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a driver of unknown age was traveling eastbound on 8400 Calle Cristobal in a 2018 Honda Fit around 10:17 p.m. ahead of the incident.

The vehicle went through the intersection of Camino Ruiz and then collided with the traffic control signal device, SDPD explained.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Despite life-saving measures, police say the driver was pronounced dead by medical staff. His identity has not been released at this time.

SDPD Traffic Division units responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.