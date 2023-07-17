LAKESIDE, Calif. — A man was killed Sunday after he crashed his motorcycle in East County, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, around 6:30 a.m. a 65-year-old man was traveling northbound on State Route 67 near Slaughterhouse Canyon Road.

For reasons still under investigation, the man drove off the roadway and struck a concrete curb, prompting him to be ejected from the motorcycle, CHP Public Information Officer Jared Grieshaber said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Grieshaber said.

According to CHP, the circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation and it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The identity of the man has not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.