FALLBROOK, Calif . — A man who was killed during a hit-and run crash in North County earlier this month has been identified by authorities.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Natanael Garcia, a 21-year-old Fallbrook resident, was walking westbound on East View Street on Feb. 5 when he was struck by a vehicle that was also traveling westbound.

Witnesses reported the incident to law enforcement and responding paramedics performed lifesaving measures on arrival. Despite those efforts, the medical examiner’s office said Garcia was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death was noted as blunt force injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian, according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was described by officials as a blue sedan, possibly a Honda Accord, with windshield damage.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is encouraged to contact the Oceanside CHP office at 760-643-3400.